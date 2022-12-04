NFL World Reacts To Browns Starting Quarterback Question

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson had a subpar Cleveland Browns debut.

Reinstated from an 11-game suspension, Watson went 12-of-22 for 131 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. The Browns nevertheless earned a 27-14 victory at NRG Stadium after returning a punt, a fumble recovery, and an interception for a touchdown.

After the game, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, a reporter asked Kevin Stefanski if he was committed to Watson as the starting quarterback. Of course, Cleveland's head coach said yes.

Fans can't believe a journalist asked that question.

It's perfectly valid and necessary to keep asking the Browns why they chose to acquire Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

However, the organization gave up six draft picks -- including three first-rounders -- to trade for Watson. The Browns then signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million extension.

Cleveland placed its entire future in Watson's hands despite the disturbing allegations. Obviously, they're not benching him after one mediocre game.