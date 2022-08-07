NFL World Reacts To Browns Trade Demand News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kareem Hunt wants out of Cleveland.

According to a report from cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns running back has requested a trade out of Cleveland as we inch closer to the 2022 regular season.

Hunt is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation, as he wants an extension. However, the Browns aren't going to give him one, and they aren't going to trade him, either.

"Kareem Hunt has asked the #Browns to trade him -- and they've told him no; his best strategy would be to kill it for them this season and earn his next contract," she wrote.

It's been quite a couple of weeks for the Browns.

The Browns are set to begin the 2022 NFL regular season in a little more than a month.