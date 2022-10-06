NFL World Reacts To Brutal Lions Injury News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A helmet for the Detroit Lions is seen during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are in danger of playing another game without two of their brightest stars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that neither running back D'Andre Swift nor wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown practiced on Thursday. The duo also sat out Wednesday after not playing in Week 4's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

With a Week 6 bye looming, fans are bracing for Swift and St. Brown to miss this Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and return to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

One fan said there's "no sense in rushing" back the young cornerstones, and another declared that a sizzling offense gives them "time to heal up."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported that precise plan for Swift, who's averaged a ridiculous 8.6 yards per carry on the strength of two 50-yard rushes. The Lions might not feel much urgency to hurry the 23-year-old back from a shoulder injury after Jamaal Williams has scored two touchdowns in consecutive games.

St. Brown also looked like a fantasy league-winner when garnering 253 yards and three touchdowns through three games. The 22-year-old sprained his ankle during Detroit's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit's offense surprisingly submitted 520 yards without Swift and St. Brown last weekend, but the NFL's bottom-ranked defense made the superb performance moot. The likes of Williams, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and tight end T.J. Hockenson will look to once again fill the void if the Lions are short-handed this Sunday.