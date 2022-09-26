NFL World Reacts To Bucs, Hurricane Ian News

CARIBBEAN SEA - SEPTEMBER 26: In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 16:56 UTC: shows Hurricane Ian as it moves toward western Cuba on September 26, 2022 in the Caribbean Sea. The storm is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds. Meteorologists expect Ian to peak at Category 4 strength over the Gulf of Mexico later this week, then weaken before reaching Florida. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images) Handout/Getty Images

As Hurricane Ian gains strength as it approaches Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a precaution.

The Bucs will move their practices to Miami this week, according to the team on Monday night.

Tampa Bay is set to host Kansas City on Sunday night this weekend.

The Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City remains scheduled for Sunday night, though it could end up getting moved, too.

"Sunday night's game between the #Bucs and #Chiefs remains on as scheduled in Tampa, and will stay there unless it has to be moved, I'm told. But the NFL continues to monitor as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida and always has contingency plans in place," Tom Pelissero reports.

The NFL world is obviously hoping that the game can be played, but more importantly, we're praying for those in the hurricane's path this week.

"Starting to get nervous for friends and family in Tampa Bay Area -- and I hope the preemptive national response is adequate. At the risk of fear-mongering, this article from 2017 on Tampa Bay's vulnerability to a direct hit still scares the hell out of me," ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington tweeted.

Stay safe out there, everyone.