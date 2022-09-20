NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Painful Injury News

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered yet another key injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after tearing the plantar fascia in his foot.

Hicks, who signed from the Chicago Bears during the offseason, left Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints early after playing 19 snaps. Groin and ankle injuries limited him to nine games played last season.

Two games into the season, Tampa Bay already faces injuries to Hicks, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Donovan Smith, Ryan Jensen, and Aaron Stinnie.

Losing Hicks is another big blow, especially right before a marquee Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The defending NFC North champions gashed Hicks' former team to 203 rushing yards on Sunday night.

Many fans had the same suggestion for replacing Hicks, calling on Tampa Bay to bring back Ndamukong Suh. After three seasons with the Bucs, the three-time All-Pro remains a free agent.

Hicks recorded five tackles and a quarterback hit in his two games with the Buccaneers. They stuffed the Dallas Cowboys to 60 rushing yards in Week 1 before the New Orleans Saints managed 100 yards on 19 carries without Alvin Kamara.

At 2-0, the Buccaneers will look to withstand another injury when hosting the Packers this Sunday. They'll then battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.