NFL World Reacts To Byron Leftwich's Performance Sunday

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are showing more life early in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Entering Week 15 with the NFL's fourth-worst scoring average (17.2 points per game), Tampa Bay jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the second quarter. Tom Brady is 16-of-22 for 194 yards and two touchdowns

After looking listless in recent weeks, the Bucs have dialed up the tempo and run more play-action. Fans disappointed in offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's play-calling this season credited him for an improved gameplan.

"Bucs offense with a little bit of creativity!? Byron Leftwich been cooking something up," Throw It In Rotation podcast said.

"Can't believe that Byron Leftwich finally figured out that he's allowed to put men in motion and run a rushing concept other than wham," one fan said.

"Did Leftwich go to an offensive play-calling master class during the week? This is like a whole new offense finally," another fan observed.

"What do you know," another fan commented. "Under center more, running play action opens up more lanes. I [don't know] why it took Leftwich forever to see this."

However, Tampa Bay's defense also deserves praise for its first-half performance.

The Bengals opened the game with an interception and three punts. They collected 36 yards through four drives before closing the first half with a field goal.

Win or lose, the Buccaneers will end the day atop an abysmal NFC South. Yet a victory would give them a two-game cushion.