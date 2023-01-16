NFL World Reacts To Cardinals' Front Office Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals filled one of their major vacancies Monday.

Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort as its new general manager to replace Steve Keim, who stepped down last week to focus on his health.

Ossenfort spent the last three years as the Tennesee Titans' director of player personnel. According to Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, he interviewed for their GM opening last Thursday.

"One of the best in the business," NFL scout Brian Hudspeth wrote. "Couldn’t be more happy for him and his family. Well deserved."

"This is a great hire," Megan Plain of FOX 10 Phoenix declared.

"Alright Monti. Get us a HC!" Eddie Law of Cageside Press said.

Ossenfort has spent over two decades in the NFL, mostly as a scout for the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. He was part of four Super Bowl champions during his 15-year tenure in New England.

"It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as General Manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort," Arizona owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "He possesses every attribute of a successful GM -- passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic -- and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals."

Ossenfort will start his new job by seeking a new head coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury after the Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022.