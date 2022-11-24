NFL World Reacts To CBS's Deshaun Watson Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are set to host the Cleveland Browns next week in Deshaun Watson's first game.

While the game received a lot of hype before the season, giving Watson's trade and suspension, it won't be getting as much attention as expected.

CBS has decided to go with one of its lower announcing teams for the broadcast.

"Deshaun Watson's return to Houston will not be getting the CBS A-team treatment. Spero Dedes, Jay Feely and Aditi Kinkhabwala will be calling #Texans vs. #Browns on Dec. 4," Greg Rajan tweeted.

It's not surprising, given the Browns and the Texans are both struggling this year.

"The NFL wants that game hidden so badly," one fan wrote.

"Eh Baker v Browns wasn’t widely shown either, I think the NFL just knows that two good teams will outperform two bad teams with a storyline," one fan added.

"I would think the opposite to be true. Think of the publicity it brings to the NFL. Many want to see if Watson still has the skills or if he’s going to have the big contract and play like Russell Wilson has been playing. Curiosity always wins," one fan added.

"The game is between 2 crappy teams, it would be hidden anyway," one fan wrote.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meanwhile, is currently preparing for his final start.

It will be interesting to see how Watson looks upon his return to coaching.