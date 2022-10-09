NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Decision News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have dealt with an injury to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb this week.

Lamb, the Cowboys top wide receiver, was sidelined with an injury throughout practice this week. However, he's reportedly ready to go on Sunday.

The Cowboys will play Lamb on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) and RB Tony Pollard (illness), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Rams, per sources," Adam Schefter reports.

That's obviously very big news for the Cowboys.

"Let’s GOOOO," one fan wrote.

"Sitting Pollard, firing Up Gallup. They’re stingy against the run but not the pass," another fan admitted.

"LFG," one fan added.

The Cowboys and the Rams are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will air on FOX.