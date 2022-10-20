NFL World Reacts To Chad Johnson Parenting News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Chad Johnson consistently makes it clear on social media how frugal he likes to be with his money.

Despite making tens of millions of dollars in the NFL, the former star wide receiver is not a free spender.

Wednesday night, he showed one of those money lessons to his kids.

"I love being a dad 😃," he tweeted.

Well played, Chad....

"I aspire to be this parent," one fan wrote.

"Definitely me with my son," one fan added.

"I need to be like this with my daughter," another fan joked on social media.

"And in track I had my sprinter spikes, jumping spikes, warm up shoes, and slides. Don’t know how my parents did it but very grateful for them!" one fan added.

Johnson played in the NFL from 2001-11, making nearly $50 million.