NFL World Reacts To Chad Johnson's Surprising Super Bowl Pick

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Former NFL player Chad Johnson takes part in the weigh-in ahead of his June 6 exhibition boxing match against Brian Maxwell on June 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Chad Johnson is no stranger to saying things that draw a reaction from others.

The former star wide receiver has done just that with his interesting prediction for Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, Johnson casually tweeted his picks out to the masses.

"Bengals or Dolphins vs. Eagles in 203 days," he wrote.

To clarify, Johnson thinks the AFC representative will be one of his former teams. The Bengals were in the big game last year, but the Dolphins haven't been to the Super Bowl since the mid-1980s.

As for the NFC, looks like Chad is really buying into Jalen Hurts and his ability to elevate a strong Eagles roster.

This is a pretty bold take on Johnson's part. We're figuring that few are projecting a Bengals-Eagles Super Bowl matchup, and we're not sure anyone else thinks it'll be Dolphins-Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII is set for February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.