NFL World Reacts To Chad Johnson's Surprising Super Bowl Pick
Chad Johnson is no stranger to saying things that draw a reaction from others.
The former star wide receiver has done just that with his interesting prediction for Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, Johnson casually tweeted his picks out to the masses.
"Bengals or Dolphins vs. Eagles in 203 days," he wrote.
To clarify, Johnson thinks the AFC representative will be one of his former teams. The Bengals were in the big game last year, but the Dolphins haven't been to the Super Bowl since the mid-1980s.
As for the NFC, looks like Chad is really buying into Jalen Hurts and his ability to elevate a strong Eagles roster.
This is a pretty bold take on Johnson's part. We're figuring that few are projecting a Bengals-Eagles Super Bowl matchup, and we're not sure anyone else thinks it'll be Dolphins-Eagles.
Super Bowl LVII is set for February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.