NFL World Reacts To Chad Johnson's Wide Receiver Prediction

Chad Johnson is expecting a bounce-back year from Michael Thomas.

When asked by a fan about the New Orleans Saints' wide receivers, the former six-time Pro Bowler said Thomas is ready to put his name back on the map.

"Michael Thomas will remind these mother------- who he is & I’m gone be right there screaming 'I told y’all,'" Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Saints fans hope Johnson is right.

It's been a while since the NFL has witnessed a healthy Thomas do his thing. After playing just seven games in 2020, he missed all of the 2021 season due to ankle injuries.

In 2019, Thomas earned AP Offensive Player of the Year honors with a league-leading 149 catches and 1,725 receiving yards. The former second-round pick tallied 5,512 receiving yards over his first four seasons.

The 29-year-old will return to play alongside quarterback Jameis Winston, who is also coming back from a season-ending injury. New Orleans added reinforcements around the All Pro wideout, signing Jarvis Landry and drafting Chris Olave with the No. 11 pick.

After ranking last in passing offense last season, the Saints could suddenly possess a formidable aerial attack if Thomas has the comeback campaign Johnson envisions.