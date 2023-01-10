NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Roster Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers could welcome back a key starter, but only if they survive Saturday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, the Chargers designated offensive tackle Rashawn Slater to return from the injured reserve. He can practice with the team before getting activated within the next 21 days.

Slater will practice this week, but he won't return for their first-round matchup.

Fans hope the Chargers advance so they can see Slater play for the first time since tearing his bicep during Week 3's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley discussed Slater's recovery status Tuesday.

"We're just going to take advantage of the window and take it day to day," Staley said. "But he's progressing well enough to get out there on the football field. He's been working really, really hard."

Slater won't see the field again this season if the Chargers repeat their September meeting against the Jags. That represented their worst loss of the season and one of two double-digit defeats.

While injuries hindered the Chargers from fully meeting lofty expectations, they won four of their last six games to earn a wild-card spot. They're favored to beat the AFC South champions on the road.

The first-round playoff matchup begins Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.