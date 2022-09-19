NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson's Outfit Sunday

OCTOBER 05: In this screengrab, Charissa Thompson presents the award for Best On-Air Talent - Sports at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on October 05, 2021. (Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

NFL players and coaches aren't the only ones dressed to the nines on Sunday afternoon.

Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson broke out a pretty cool dress for Week 2 of the season.

It's very colorful.

Fans were impressed.

"That dress is sick!" one fan wrote.

"Dress looks amazing," another fan added on social media.

"This dress. W. O. W," one fan added on social media on Sunday night.

"Your dress is terrific because a) it is and b) you're reppin' your Seahawks in the colors of it. Well played," another fan admitted on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: TV personality Charissa Thompson attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Week 2 of the 2022 regular season has been a thrilling one, with teams like the Cowboys and Cardinals winning in pretty stunning fashion.