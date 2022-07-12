NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century.

But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles Barkley believes the league needs Washington to be good.

"We need the Washington football team to be good, the NFL is better when they're doin' well," he told Washington Football Talk.

Do you agree?

"Yes we do," one fan added.

"Step 1: FORCE SNYDER OUT," another fan proclaimed.

Perhaps most people's opinion of the Washington NFL franchise will change if Snyder is removed...