NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Deadline Trade News

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons completed a deal right as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline expired.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City is sending cornerback Rashad Fenton to Atlanta. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Falcons will give a conditional seventh-round pick.

A hamstring injury has sidelined Fenton since Week 5. In his absence, Kansas City received solid production from rookies Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, and Nazeeh Johnson. First-round pick Trent McDuffie could also soon return from the IR.

On the other hand, Atlanta's secondary is severely shorthanded. While few people envisioned the Falcons acquiring a potential starter from the Chiefs, the surprising NFC South leaders made a low-cost move.

Pelissero called the trade "a cap-clearing move" for Kansas City, which freed $1.4 million in space. Fans speculated on the action pointing to an Odell Beckham Jr. signing.

According to Pro Football Reference, opponents completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 270 yards and a touchdown with Fenton in coverage this season. He has also missed three tackles, exceeding his two from 2019 through 2021.

Those struggles made Fenton expendable for Kansas City, but a Falcons defense permitting an NFL-worst 306.9 passing yards per game might as well gamble on the 25-year-old improving back into a decent contributor.