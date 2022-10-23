NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Surprising Decision News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have reportedly made a surprising change before Sunday afternoon's game against the 49ers.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there will be a change in the backfield for the Super Bowl contenders this weekend.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to start.

"A backfield change: The #Chiefs gave rookie RB Isiah Pacheco first-team reps this week and he’s expected to start," he reported on Sunday morning.

Here's how the NFL World has reacted to the surprising change news on Sunday.

"GOOD MORNING. PICK UP ISIAH PACHECO BEFORE THE REST OF YOUR LEAGUE WAKES UP AND SEES THIS," one fan wrote..

"I’m excited for him. He runs mad like Adrian Peterson," one fan added.

"Go pick up Pacheco in fantasy. This kids going to be a stud," another fan added.

"This isn’t exactly “rolling with the hot hand” but I’m here to see it work," one fan added.

The Chiefs and the 49ers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.