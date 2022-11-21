NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish
You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes.
The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night.
Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown.
A lot of "too much time left" jokes are being made.
"AND NOW FOR A NEW WAVE OF LEFT TOO MUCH TIME JOKES," ESPN's Mina Kimes tweeted.
"Way too much time on the clock for Mahomes to do his thing," another fan added.
"MAHOMES. KELCE. OF COURSE," Sports Illustrated added.
Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was watching the game from home on Sunday night. She was impressed, too.
"It’s 15 time, LLFFFFGGGGG," she wrote.
No one dominates November and December quite like the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs improved to 8-2 on the year with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 5-5.