NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 27-24. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes.

The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night.

Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown.

A lot of "too much time left" jokes are being made.

"AND NOW FOR A NEW WAVE OF LEFT TOO MUCH TIME JOKES," ESPN's Mina Kimes tweeted.

"Way too much time on the clock for Mahomes to do his thing," another fan added.

"MAHOMES. KELCE. OF COURSE," Sports Illustrated added.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was watching the game from home on Sunday night. She was impressed, too.

"It’s 15 time, LLFFFFGGGGG," she wrote.

No one dominates November and December quite like the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs improved to 8-2 on the year with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 5-5.