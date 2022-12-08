NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Career Admission

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Sighting of ESPN's Chris Berman before "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Like many viewers, Chris Berman was upset when NFL Primetime ended.

Before fans absorbed highlights on social media and YouTube, they'd flock to ESPN's studio show for a rundown of Sunday's action. However, NBC gained exclusive rights to NFL footage of Sunday evenings when landing Sunday Night Football in 2006.

Berman, who hosted NFL Primetime alongside Tom Jackson, told SiriusXM's Adam Schein he was "pissed" when learning he could no longer do his "favorite thing."

"I mean, I’ve had some other moments…but as far as going to work on a regular basis, NFL Primetime would be high on my professional tombstone, I would think," Berman said.

Berman's comments led other fans to fondly recall the seminal show, which debuted in 1987.

"Chris Berman's NFL PrimeTime [was] one of my favorite shows of all time," Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports said on Twitter.

"NFL Primetime is the best highlight show since George Michael’s Sports Machine," a fan wrote.

"When I was in second grade, I saw Chris Berman doing the highlights during a halftime show, and that was the moment I knew I wanted to be in sports broadcasting," Thomas Viola of Unabated Sports said.

"Watching NFL Primetime with Chris and [Jackson] with my pops every Sunday night was one of the lasting moments of my childhood," another fan said.

In 2019, ESPN brought Berman and Jackson back to host a revived NFL Primetime that aired exclusively on ESPN+. Berman still anchors the streaming show alongside Booger McFarland, but it hardly has the same viewership and cultural impact.