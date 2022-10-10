NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey, Bills News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

With Matt Rhule out in Carolina, the Panthers could be open for business on the trading block.

FOX's Jay Glazer reported on Monday that every team in the league will be calling the Panthers for trade offers, with Christian McCaffrey surely being top of the list.

"Teams will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild," Glazer reported.

McCaffrey, who remains one of the league's best players when healthy, is probably going to remain in Carolina.

However, one report suggests a Super Bowl contender has already made contact with the Panthers about a potential trade offer.

"I have confirmation that the #Bills are one of the teams that have contacted the #Panthers regarding RB Christian McCaffrey," Michael Balko reports.

McCaffrey in that Bills offense would be filthy.

"Of course they are. They need a whole avengers team to beat Mahomes," one fan wrote.

"It would actually be over. The NFL would be over," another fan wrote.

"The Bills absolutely should go all in right now and get him," one fan added.

McCaffrey was reportedly "pissed" after Sunday's loss to the 49ers at home.

The Panthers will now move forward without Rhule. How much longer will McCaffrey be around?