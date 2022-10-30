NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Video

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

It's good to be Christian McCaffrey.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers star is having his first big game with his new team, scoring three touchdowns, all in different ways - passing, rushing and receiving.

Yes, McCaffrey threw for a touchdown.

Perhaps he's putting on a special show because his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Olivia Culpo, is in attendance.

Culpo's pregame video went viral.

McCaffrey and Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model, have been dating for a couple of years now.

Fans are loving Culpo's video, especially following his big game on Sunday.

"Omg 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 who saw that TD pass CMC ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.

"You both look so good in red and gold!!!!!," another fan added.

"POV: ur seeing this after CMC just threw a TD," one fan joked.

"Perfection and pure love. Marry him girl!!!!!" one fan added on social media.

The 49ers are leading the Rams, 24-14, late in the second half on Sunday afternoon.