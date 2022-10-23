NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Plan News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut on Sunday.

The All-Pro running back will play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

McCaffrey will reportedly play about 20 snaps for the 49ers on Sunday, though plans could change.

Jay Glazer first reported the news.

Will we see McCaffrey playing more or less than that?

"For context, this is about 40% of the snap share that he's gotten thus far this year in Carolina," one fan wrote.

"20 snaps? That’s like 15 PPR fantasy points. I’m in," one fan added.

"My man’s playing the whole game after he breaks out a 60 yard receiving TD," another fan predicted.

Kickoff between the 49ers and the Chiefs is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.