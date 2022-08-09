NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Practice Highlight

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Few NFL players are more fun to watch than a healthy Christian McCaffrey.

It's just a matter of him staying on the field.

The Carolina Panthers running back is preparing for a bounce-back campaign after playing just 10 games over the last two seasons. Despite his struggles to stay on the field, fans haven't forgotten what he can accomplish on the gridiron.

A fantasy football analyst said he "can’t wait to watch CMC ball out this season" when posting a video of him juking a defender during practice. Some fans shared his optimism, even maintaining that he's still the No. 1 overall fantasy pick following two frustrating seasons.

However, other skeptical onlookers aren't ready to get hurt again.

When last playing a full season, McCaffrey won fantasy titles by tallying 2,392 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019. But he's since dealt with ankle, shoulder, thigh, and hamstring injuries.

The Panthers are carefully monitoring his workload in practices in hopes of having him healthy for the regular season. Per The Athletic's Joseph Person, head coach Matt Rhule indicated that the 26-year-old won't play during the preseason, and they "plan to be smarter" about his usage during the season.

That means McCaffrey shouldn't match his 403 touches from 2019 even if he plays all 17 games. Yet he doesn't need such a lofty workload to make an impact in 2022.