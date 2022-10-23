NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey, Rams News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams came close to landing All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers landed McCaffrey, sending multiple draft picks to the Panthers, who are rebuilding after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this year.

On Sunday, FOX reported that the Rams came close to topping what the 49ers offered.

"The #Rams offered the #Panthers a 2nd, 3rd and 5th round picks for RB Christian McCaffrey, according to @PSchrags The #49ers added the 4th round pick that the Rams couldn't to seal the deal," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

That has to hurt if you're a Rams fan.

"Wow…McCaffrey is good, but the guy has been hurt so much I just don’t think all those picks are worth it tbh," one fan wrote.

"Similar Rams winning out on the Stafford trade. Both moves will affect future flexibility. Rams are World Champs for it. Let’s see if the Niners can do the same," one fan wrote.

"Good for San Fran. Hey Rams, feel free to trade for some OL help. It's needed," one fan added.

"The Rams not having a 4th round pick saved them from doing something incredibly stupid," another fan added.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, is set to make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon.