NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Trade Offer News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly listening to trade offers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

Following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers are reportedly open to at least hearing offers for the star running back.

That doesn't mean they'll take one, but according to reports, a big one has been made.

The Bills have reportedly made an offer - and been turned down - by the Panthers for McCaffrey.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"If this is true, it's kind of baffling. If you're the Bills, you take a shot at Cmc to what? Put him in a committee with Singletary, Moss, and Cook?" one fan wrote.

"Another aspect to this CMC talk, the player 100% has a say in where they get traded. Just listen to Diggs episode on the Voncast," one fan added.

"Who cares about picks when you’re going for a super bowl. You’re either all in or you’re not, get it done!" one fan added.

McCaffrey remains on the Panthers for now, but will that change ahead of the deadline?