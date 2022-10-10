NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Unhappy News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Christian McCaffrey is a really, really good football player. Unfortunately, he plays for a really bad team.

The Panthers fell to 1-4 on the year following Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

McCaffrey was reportedly not happy following the Week 5 loss to San Francisco.

"Christian McCaffrey is pissed," Sheena Quick tweeted.

Can you blame him?



"Demand a trade," one fan tweeted.

"I would be too in his shoes," another fan added.

"As he should be! Why not be pissed. Horrible QB1 and a horrible (only non-vulgar word I can find) HC. I betcha Robbie has the same regards," one fan added.

"This team thinking that falling on the sword for Rhule will help is exactly why he is able to continue to make this franchise horrible. A coach year after year creating a culture of losing and just kicking the can down the road has made the players think like him," one fan added.

Perhaps a change is coming in Carolina at head coach.