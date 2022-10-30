NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's First 49ers Touchdown
Christian McCaffrey scored his first touchdown of his San Francisco 49ers career on Sunday.
It wasn't a rushing or a receiving one, though - it was a passing touchdown.
McCaffrey threw for a score on a trick play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.
Check it out:
"Christian McCaffrey's first TD as a 49er is a ... 34-yard PASSING touchdown," Ari Meirov tweeted.
Did anyone expect that?
"Christian McCaffrey just passed for a touchdown. Yeah, you read that correct," one fan tweeted.
"So in this game so far, Matthew Stafford has a rushing TD and Christian McCaffrey has a passing TD. OK, sure," one fan added.
"Christian McCaffrey just threw a 34-yard touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk. CMC now has two career completions for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Elite arm," another fan wrote.
"Christian McCaffrey has a perfect passer rating. TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk," one fan wrote.
Maybe McCaffrey should be part of the quarterback competition with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance next year...