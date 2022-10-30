NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's First 49ers Touchdown

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey scored his first touchdown of his San Francisco 49ers career on Sunday.

It wasn't a rushing or a receiving one, though - it was a passing touchdown.

McCaffrey threw for a score on a trick play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Check it out:

"Christian McCaffrey's first TD as a 49er is a ... 34-yard PASSING touchdown," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Did anyone expect that?

"Christian McCaffrey just passed for a touchdown. Yeah, you read that correct," one fan tweeted.

"So in this game so far, Matthew Stafford has a rushing TD and Christian McCaffrey has a passing TD. OK, sure," one fan added.

"Christian McCaffrey just threw a 34-yard touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk. CMC now has two career completions for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Elite arm," another fan wrote.

"Christian McCaffrey has a perfect passer rating. TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk," one fan wrote.

Maybe McCaffrey should be part of the quarterback competition with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance next year...