Skip to main content
139
New Articles

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Photo

Christian McCaffrey on the field before a game.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Christian McCaffrey.

The Carolina Panthers running back is set to return to the field on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina announced on Sunday that McCaffrey will be active for the game against Arizona.

Last week, McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, went viral on the field at Sunday's game.

"Perfect day with my favorite people in the world 🫶🏼❤️," Olivia Culpo wrote.

NFL fans are loving it.

"Love😍," one fan wrote.

"The cutest couple 💙," one fan added.

"Those boots need their own post. F it. Their own account. 😍😍😍," one fan added.

"Awwwwwww I love this soo much!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another fan added.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors Red Carpet.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's good to be Christian McCaffrey. 