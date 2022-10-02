NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Photo
Welcome back, Christian McCaffrey.
The Carolina Panthers running back is set to return to the field on Sunday afternoon.
Carolina announced on Sunday that McCaffrey will be active for the game against Arizona.
Last week, McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, went viral on the field at Sunday's game.
"Perfect day with my favorite people in the world 🫶🏼❤️," Olivia Culpo wrote.
NFL fans are loving it.
"Love😍," one fan wrote.
"The cutest couple 💙," one fan added.
"Those boots need their own post. F it. Their own account. 😍😍😍," one fan added.
"Awwwwwww I love this soo much!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another fan added.
It's good to be Christian McCaffrey.