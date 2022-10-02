NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Welcome back, Christian McCaffrey.

The Carolina Panthers running back is set to return to the field on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina announced on Sunday that McCaffrey will be active for the game against Arizona.

Last week, McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, went viral on the field at Sunday's game.

"Perfect day with my favorite people in the world 🫶🏼❤️," Olivia Culpo wrote.

NFL fans are loving it.

"Love😍," one fan wrote.

"The cutest couple 💙," one fan added.

"Those boots need their own post. F it. Their own account. 😍😍😍," one fan added.

"Awwwwwww I love this soo much!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another fan added.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's good to be Christian McCaffrey.