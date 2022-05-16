NFL World Reacts To Ciara's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos by Ben Watts.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released on Monday morning, with four prominent women landing respective covers.

Ciara is among those featured on the cover this year.

The 36-year-old artist and model took to social media to react to landing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Wow! My dream to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit came true! Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me! Thanks to the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a 🎉" she wrote.

Those in the NFL world are joking that this probably means Russell Wilson - Ciara's husband - and the Denver Broncos will be Super Bowl-bound.

"Russell wins every time," another fan joked.

"Russ won," another fan added on Twitter.

"Russ has won life," one fan added.

"The reverse of the madden curse - wife on cover of SI swimsuit = Super Bowl champ?" one fan speculated.

Denver will have a tough test in the loaded AFC West, but Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be a tough out.

You can view more from Ciara's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot here.