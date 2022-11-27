NFL World Reacts To Coach's Wife's Racy Photo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in a primetime matchup on FOX this afternoon.

While Los Angeles hasn't deserved much hype on the field this year, coming off their Super Bowl season, life has been good for Sean McVay outside of football.

Earlier this year, McVay married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn. The couple met in Washington, D.C. when Sean was coaching the then-Redskins.

They got married earlier this year. Veronika McVay appeared to enjoy the offseason.

Life is certainly going well for McVay outside of football.

"Beautiful looking couple!🌹" one fan wrote.

"a very lucky man!!" one fan added.

"You Guys look Fantastic together. Go Rams 🐏 Congrats," another fan wrote.

"good to see winner in McVay - Dan Snyder is dummy not to recognize his own coaching staff talent in McVay and Kyle Shannahan," another fan wrote.

The Rams and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.