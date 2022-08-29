NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 05: Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) Prince Williams/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night.

The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" she announced.

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."

Fans are excited.

"CONGRATS!!!!!! WOW!!!!!!! YESSSSSSS!!!" one fan wrote.

"Omg!!!!!!! Congratulations you too!!!! You both will be amazing parents! Sending you so much love!!" one fan added.

"I knew it!!!! Excited for you 🙌 Tell Colin welcome to the club #dadgang," one fan added.

"Wowww congrats to you both this is incredible!!" one fan added.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling for the national anthem.

Nessa has been a prominent music and television personality for several years.

Congratulations to the happy couple!