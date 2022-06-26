NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Workout Rumors

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

According to one former NFL star, Colin Kaepernick's much-publicized workout with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go very well.

Kaepernick, who worked out for the Raiders earlier this offseason, has not been signed by an NFL team since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem.

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp heard that Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders was a disaster.

“I heard it was a disaster,” Sapp said on “Vlad TV.” “I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man.”

Kaepernick remains interested in an NFL comeback, but he's yet to get a chance to play for another team.

The Raiders haven't said much about Kaepernick, though Derek Carr made it clear he's a fan.

Kaepernick has also received some public support from his former coach, Jim Harbaugh.

The NFL remains a no-go for Kaepernick so far, though.