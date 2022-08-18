NFL World Reacts To Colts' Brutal Injury News

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree will miss his entire rookie season with a torn ACL.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the unfortunate injury diagnosis for Ogletree, who was opening eyes with an impressive training camp.

"Drew Ogletree was one of the Colts' most consistent offense weapons in camp — which is very rare for a rookie," The Athletic's Zak Keefer wrote on Twitter. "Wasn't just 1 good day or 1 good week. Was very solid since late July, climbing to the 1st-team offense. Team brass believes he has a really high ceiling in this league."

Fans were disheartened to learn of the sixth-round pick's season-ending setback.

Ogletree was making a strong case to seize the Colts' starting job at tight end. Following Jack Doyle's retirement this offseason, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and third-round rookie Jelani Woods are now left to compete for playing time.

Hopefully Ogletree makes a full recovery and can regain momentum next year.