NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Donald Report

Inglewood, CA, Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams' nightmare season continues.

According to a report on Monday evening, Rams star Aaron Donald is dealing with an injury.

Donald, arguably the NFL's best defensive player, could miss some time moving forward.

"Aaron Donald is dealing with an ankle sprain and is meeting with doctors to determine the severity. They should have more clarity on Wednesday. A nightmare season for the Rams continues to somehow get worse," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Yikes.

NFL fans are now feeling pretty bad for the Rams on Monday afternoon.

"Shut him down!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Ok so NOW everything is cooked," one fan added.

"My guy gotta retire, for the Cardinals sake," another fan wrote on social media.

"Hopefully he can take this week off and come back fully healthy later," one fan added.

"This is comical," one fan admitted.

The Rams fell to the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, falling further out of the NFC playoff race.

Losing Donald would be a potentially fatal blow.