NFL World Reacts To Concerning Antonio Brown News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 25: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 25, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown continues to make waves on social media, but not in a good way.

Monday, the former NFL star is going viral on social media for some very questionable Twitter posts.

Brown first posted a photo of a check he supposedly received for his rap career. However, Brown posted a photo of the check without blurring out any of the bank account numbers.

That is not advisable.

"Thanks bro about to upload this to my bank now," one fan wrote.

"Yo can you post a photo of the back?" another fan wrote.

Then, Brown shared a photo of a logo for a football team he says he's starting. The team's name uses a derogatory word.

"The NFL might have to become a flag football league man," one fan wrote in response.

"football has genuinely done irreversible damage," another fan added.

It's been a couple of days of wild social media for Brown.

Brown, who last played in the NFL with the Buccaneers, also played with the Patriots, Raiders and Steelers.

It would be stunning if he sees the field again.