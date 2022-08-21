NFL World Reacts To Concerning Buccaneers Injury News

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 02: A '21' sticker honoring the late Washington Redskins player Sean Taylor is seen on the helmets of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing the New Orleans Saints on December 2, 2007 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting low on numbers along the offensive line. That number shrunk during the team's second preseason game of the year tonight vs. the Titans.

Offensive guard Aaron Tinnie, who's competing for a starting role on Tampa Bay's offensive line, was carted off the field tonight. He's been ruled out with an apparent leg injury.

"Bucs’ G Aaron Stinnie has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Tennessee with a knee injury that caused him to be carted off," said Adam Schefter.

The Bucs can't afford anymore injuries along the offensive line. They're already without starting center Ryan Jensen for the foreseeable future.

Tinnie may now also have to miss time with an injury.

Fans are starting to worry Tom Brady may never come back from his leave of absence. His entire offensive line might be gone by then.

"Tom might not come back," one fan wrote.

"Brady may as well not come back," another fan commented.

"Anyone know a good bubble wrap company? My god," a fan said.

Adds Greg Auman, "Aaron Stinnie carted off the field. Wasn't bending his left leg or putting any weight on it. Has been competing for the starting left guard job."

A potentially serious blow to the Buccaneers offensive line.