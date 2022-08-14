NFL World Reacts To Concerning Bucs Injury News

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a couple of notable injuries on the offensive line heading into the 2022 regular season.

Bucs center Ryan Jensen has been sidelined with an apparent knee injury.

Unfortunately, the Bucs have been unable to get an official read on Jensen's recovery time, due to ongoing swelling in his knee.

That is concerning.

“The swelling hasn’t gone down and they’re not exactly sure on the timing,” coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday. “He may or may not come back, if at all. They said in the next week — we should know something by this week. Because we didn’t have an answer, I didn’t give a comment. I wasn’t trying to be mean or anything. They just told me to wait until the swelling goes down because it could go one of two ways and we are just waiting for it.”

That isn't very encouraging news.

It's been an unfortunate preseason so far.

The Bucs had said in late-July that Jensen would not be returning anytime soon.

The Bucs are set to open the 2022 regular season in about a month.