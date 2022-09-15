NFL World Reacts To Concerning Colts Injury News

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Thursday's injury report delivered troubling news for the Indianapolis Colts.

While star linebacker Shaquille Leonard practiced for the second straight day, other key players are now in danger of missing their Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michael Pittman, a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, did not go at all Thursday. He's listed with a quad injury.

The same goes for cornerback Kenny Moore II, who got held out of Thursday's practice with a hip injury. Defensive tackle Deforest Buckner hasn't practiced this week.

Colts fans, and fantasy managers relying on Pittman, are nervous about these developments.

Pittman began the season by catching nine of 13 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1's tie with the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old looks poised to take a seismic leap alongside new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan in his third NFL season.

On the other hand, Alec Pierce was a limited participant in Thursday's practice after missing Wednesday. If he clears the league's concussion protocols, the rookie wideout could see a significant role Sunday.

Losing Moore and Buckner, both Pro Bowlers last year, would also be a major blow to the Colts' defense.

Following a disappointing tie to open the season, the Colts can't afford another setback against a subpar AFC South opponent. They'll face the Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.