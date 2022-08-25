NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cowboys Injury News

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys lack serious depth at the offensive tackle and wide receiver position heading into the 2022 regular season.

Unfortunately, that lack of depth is being exposed heading into the regular season.

According to reports out of Dallas, standout offensive tackle Tyron Smith left practice with an undisclosed issue on Wednesday night.

Smith had reportedly been dealing with an ankle issue at practice.

"Tyron Smith just walked out with the trainers. Josh Ball at left tackle. He had been dealing with ankle issue. Unsure what's wrong. Try to find out post-practice," ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Cowboys fans are concerned.

"The Cowboys’ suspect plans at offensive tackle and wide receiver being very much exposed through preseason," one fan tweeted.

"Oh good," another fan wrote.

"Should have never let Collins go. Tyron can’t sneeze without an injury," one fan added.

"Sign Eric Fisher! No doubt quality depth will be required. Burn some of the available cap space!" another fan added.

The Cowboys are set to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Bucs.