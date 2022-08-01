NFL World Reacts To Concerning Curtis Samuel News

ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 03: Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs with the ball during the NFL game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons on October 3rd, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are counting on Curtis Samuel to be an impact player at wide receiver this fall.

Samuel hasn't been able to do much in training camp so far, though.

"Curtis Samuel working on the side field at the start of practice after very limited use the previous two practices," Ben Standig reports.

That is concerning.

"I don't get this. He hurt his groin and had core muscle surgery 13 months ago. He said the day after the season he felt great, better than he had felt all season. That was 7 months ago," Grant Paulsen added.

It's training camp - early in training camp - so hopefully Washington is just being cautious.

Still, fans are concerned.

"Samuel is just gonna be one of those guys that anything positive he can produce during his tenure here is going to be a win because most of the time he won’t be available," one fan tweeted.

"Seriously, what in the Malcolm Kelly is going on here. Steve Smith said it to BMitch and Finlay. He was damaged good when he got there. Need to plan to be without him and of he's available that's just a bonus," another fan added.

Hopefully we'll see Samuel back on the field soon.