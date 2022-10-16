NFL World Reacts To Concerning Dak Prescott News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

When Dak Prescott first went down with his hand injury, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it sound like the quarterback could return in a matter of weeks.

The Cowboys didn't place Prescott on the injured reserve, leaving the door open for him to return in less than a month from his surgery date.

That's not going to happen, though.

Prescott has already missed four games with the injury. He won't play on Sunday night against the Eagles, either.

And, according to Ian Rapoport, it's not guaranteed that he'll be able to practice next week. While the Cowboys are rolling along with Cooper Rush, it's concerning that Prescott still hasn't been able to practice.

NFL fans think the Cowboys should be patient, though.

"Good, don’t Rush him, need him healthy," one fan wrote.

"Good decision, I don’t want him rushed back," another fan wrote.

"In Rush we trust🤞🏾," another fan added.

"If Cooper Rush keeps winning they not bringing Dak back," one fan predicted.

The Cowboys, 4-1 on the year, are set to take on the Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.