NFL World Reacts To Concerning Daniel Jones News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season is probably a make or break year for Daniel Jones.

So far, there isn't a ton to be encouraged about...

According to Giants beat reporter Dan Duggan, the starting quarterback had a brutal day on Sunday morning.

"Just a brutal day for the Giants offense. Camp stats are what they are but I had Daniel Jones at 6-19 with two interceptions (Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes). Jones also had to scramble a handful of times because of protection issues," he tweeted.

Yikes.

"Has there been 1 single positive report about the Giants at any point since training camp started?" one fan wondered.

"Bring on the Saquon Show," one fan added.

"It’s early," another fan added.

"Keeps sounding like training camp has been a consistent struggle for #Giants new-look offense, and Daniel Jones in particular," one fan added.

Perhaps the regular season will go differently, but right now, it's concerning.