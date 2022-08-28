NFL World Reacts To Concerning Diontae Johnson Injury News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an injury scare before wrapping up their preseason.

Diontae Johnson left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury. The star wide receiver won't return.

Johnson may have suffered the injury while completing a 38-yard reception from Mitchell Trubisky. While he appeared to stay down for an extra second or two, the 26-year-old got up and signaled for a first down.

The severity remains unknown, but Steelers fans are fearing a possible setback two weeks before beginning the season.

A rare bright spot in Pittsburgh's offense last year, Johnson reeled in 107 of 161 targets for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He parlayed the Pro Bowl campaign into a two-year extension worth up to $39.5 million.

Although Johnson has suffered a few minor injuries over his first three NFL seasons, he's only missed two games. As the Steelers move on from Ben Roethlisberger, they won't want Trubisky or Kenny Pickett to play Week 1 without their premier wideout.