NFL World Reacts To Concerning Herschel Walker Report

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker is currently heading toward a runoff with his opponent, Raphael Warnock, for the U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia.

The latest Walker report is concerning for his supporters, to say the least.

According to the report, Republicans are very worried about Walker's campaign and the runoff election. Walker is reportedly getting beat pretty bad in the fundraising game, as well as other areas.

"Republicans have grown increasingly nervous about the final U.S. Senate election of the midterms, a runoff in Georgia that reflects larger concerns over candidate quality, infighting and ties to Donald Trump that loom over the party’s future," the Washington Post reports.

That is obviously not great for Walker's chances.

NFL fans have been following Walker's campaign for the last year. The former star running back turned political candidate has been featured heavily in the media.

Here's how some fans are reacting to the concerning report.

"You mean they’re finally seeing the light about themselves it took them long enough didn’t it?" one fan wondered.

"I’m crying a river. If you believe that, I have prime swamp land to sell," another fan wrote.

"Nervous about what? That they ran the least qualified US Senate candidate in history?" another fan added.

Even some of Walker's NFL admissions have been fact checked on social media.

"Herschel Walker said the last time he’s played football was “way back in the 80’s.” Fact check: Herschel Walker’s last year in the NFL was 1997," one fan wrote.

The December runoff is going to be interesting, that is for sure.