NFL World Reacts To Concerning Herschel Walker Update

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 4, 2022 in Loganville, Georgia. Herschel Walker continued to campaign throughout Georgia in hopes of defeating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the upcoming runoff election on December 6. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Herschel Walker's ex-girlfriend has reportedly made some troubling, concerning allegations against him.

The former NFL and college football star is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He's heading for a runoff election against his opponent, Raphael Warnock, this month.

Earlier this week, troubling allegations surfaced against the U.S. Senate candidate.

"Daily Beast: Herschel Walker’s ex-girlfriend of 5 years, Cheryl Parsa, speaks out. Says “he’s not well”, is “unstable”, & has “little to no control” over his mental state. Also, “he’s a pathological liar”, and “he can’t be a senator, when he has little to no control of his mind,'" Mike Sington tweeted.

Walker's ex-girlfriend shared the troubling details ahead of the runoff election.

Football fans, who have been following the campaign, have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Republican’s don’t care, they would’ve ran Jeffrey Dahmer, for Senator, if he had a (R) by his name," one fan wrote.

"Why do people wait until the 11th hour to tell their stories? I understand a private citizen without any name recognition exposing something like this, but what about all the politicians who still refuse to stand up and be counted?" another fan wrote.

"The timing is so absolutely perfect! I wonder why?" another fan asked.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, meanwhile, believes that Walker will get some help from Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp.

Christie even made a football-themed joke, saying that Kemp will be the "first human being who ever dragged Herschel Walker over the goal line."

TRENTON, NJ - JANUARY 13: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives the annual State of the State address on January 13, 2015 in Trenton, New Jersey. Christie addressed topics ranging from state pensions to new drug addiction solutions. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Andrew Burton/Getty Images

The runoff election is going to be interesting, that's for sure.