NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor has failed to reach the potential that he flashed during the 2021 season.

After leading the NFL in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) this past season, the Colts running back is struggling through the first five games of the year.

Taylor missed last week's Thursday night contest with an ankle injury. And despite some extra time over the weekend to recover, he missed practice yet again this afternoon.

Taylor rehabbed on the side field during Wednesday's practice session for the Colts.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this concerning news.

"Worst fantasy pick I’ve ever made," one fan wrote.

"It’s only Wednesday, but none of this seems good," another said.

"He's probably tired of watching Matt Ryan throw 5-yard incompletions repeatedly," another added.

After averaging more than 106 yards per game in 2021, Taylor has only managed to break the 100+ mark on one occasion this year. After logging 161 yards and one touchdown in Week 1, he's failed to notch more than 75 yards and has zero touchdowns.

The Colts managed to win their first game of the year without Taylor, but it became abundantly clear that the Indianapolis offense needs him back on the field as soon as possible.

Taylor is questionable for this weekend's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.