NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson Report

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been surging lately, rising into contention in the AFC, but a concerning report has emerged Wednesday.

The Ravens' star quarterback missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury.

While the Ravens are adamant that he will play on Sunday, it's something to monitor moving forward.

"Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice today due to a hip injury," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Jackson has been a bit banged up throughout the season, but a hip injury is concerning.

"This isn't the first time that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been listed on the injury report with a hip injury. Jackson was limited for one practice 5 weeks ago but he played against the Browns. John Harbaugh said he expects Jackson to play Sunday despite sitting out Wednesday," Jamison Henley reported.

NFL fans are concerned.

"And so it begins…" one fan wrote.

"Huntley could still drop 35 on this Jags team," another fan admitted.

"My hip will hurt too if I had to carry that team," one fan added.

"I wish he would have signed his contract before the season started. He needs to hire an agent. He takes a beating every game," another fan wrote.

Jackson was one of several Ravens players to miss or be limited at practice.

The Ravens are set to play the Jaguars on Sunday.