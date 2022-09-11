NFL World Reacts To Concerning Mac Jones News

FOXBORO, MA - August 2: Mac Jones of the New England Patriots with his girlfriend Sophie Scott during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 2, 2022 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/Getty Images

Things could be going from bad to worse for the New England Patriots.

Sunday, the Patriots lost to the Dolphins for the fourth consecutive time.

Following the game, New England second-year quarterback Mac Jones reportedly made his way into the X-ray room.

Uh oh.

"Mac Jones just walked through the tunnel and into the X-Ray room here at Hard Rock Stadium," Mike Reiss reports.

That's not good...

"Thank God Almighty we have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge coaching the offenses in the offenses line to improve Mac and not get him killed!" one fan joked.

"So we get absolutely embarrassed and now our QB1 is potentially injured!? WTF!!" one fan added.

"Time for Zappe to do a Brady story," another fan added.

The Patriots are notoriously tight-lipped, so we might not get anything on this.

Stay tuned.