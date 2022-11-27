NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

There had been talk this week about potentially shutting quarterback Matthew Stafford down for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Stafford has been in concussion protocol and has also been dealing with some other injuries. The Rams have disappointed and no one would blame them for shutting Stafford down.

But that won't be happening.

According to the NFL Network, Stafford will continue to play this season.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the Stafford decision.

"At this point, I'd seriously think about retiring if I was Stafford,' one fan wrote.

"Wait his legs went numb post-concussion, the Rams’ season is going nowhere and they still might play him again soon? The man has a family let him recover, c’mon," one fan added.

"Not sure which doctor Ian consulted, but a cervical injury will not and neurologically cannot cause numbness in your legs. That has to be due to a lower back injury," one fan added.

"the rams are so reckless with player health. You have NOTHING to play for, shut him down for the year," another fan wrote.

Get well soon, Matthew - do not rush back.