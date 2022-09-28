NFL World Reacts To Concerning Metlife Stadium News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NFL fans continue to be worried about the field status at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

This past Monday, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a significant knee injury. Fans, along with some NFL players, were blaming the artificial turf at Metlife Stadium.

Most NFL players want grass fields.

Now, we've learned that Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed concerns, too.

“Everybody in this league should do everything they can to put the best surface out there,” Harbaugh told reporters on September 14. “How much is invested in the players who go out there and play? Our league really is — it’s a player-driven league. And we want those guys to have the best of the best, especially surfaces to play on. You know, you can’t always get everything. I look at [Ravens owner] Steve Bisciotti, for instance. And, you know, we had like, it was like seven, eight, nine years ago, the players went to Steve and asked or grass. And Steve said right away, ‘Yes.’ That was his answer. He didn’t even blink. He said, ‘Yes.’ He put the best grass you can put in out there for our climate. And you guys have seen how well it plays.”

NFL fans continue to be worried for players.

"This should be mandatory," one fan said of grass fields.

"It is a shame on the Mara family as even in the old days in the 70/80's the Meadowlands field was always some of the worst in the league," one fan added.

"Every team should be playing on natural grass," another fan wrote.

Should Metlife Stadium change the field?